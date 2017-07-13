Taipei, Thursday, July 13, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
Taiwan electronics manufacturers organize KE Show 2017 in China
Ninelu Tu, Kunshan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Kunshan Electronics & Electrical Equipment Show (KE Show) 2017, which is being held in Kunshan, China from July 11-14, features over 600 exhibitors using 1,600 booths to showcase their latest innovations.

Chairman of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), an organizer of the show, Tai-Chiang Gou pointed out that Taiwan-based IT players have been pushing smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 concept at their plants in Kunshan and the place will serve as a good platform for players to enhance their smart manufacturing technologies.

For 2017, KE Show is no longer eyeing a breakthrough in size of the show and exhibitor numbers, but looking to increase the number of partnerships formed during the show. The show is also designed to bring more information and business opportunities to related industries.

Taiwan-based players including Foxlink, Compal Electronics and Inventec are also part of the show, looking to obtain new orders.

