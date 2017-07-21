Teco produces electric tricycles in Philippines

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Own-brand electric machinery and home-use electric appliance maker Teco Electric & Machinery began producing 5-seat electric tricycles at a factory in Subic Bay specifically for the Philippines market at the end of 2016, according to the company.

The electric tricycle can run at a maximum speed of 50km/hour at full load and a distance of 80km after a full charge. In consideration of possible flooding on roads, the electro-mechanical system of the tricycle has enclosure against water and dust at IP55 rating. The electric tricycle is aimed to replace diesel sidecars, small cars popular in the Philippines.

Teco in 2016 set up a factory in Gujarat State, western India, to produce small motors. The factory began production in early 2017 and is expected to produce 50,000 small motors in the year.