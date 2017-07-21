Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
37°C
Teco produces electric tricycles in Philippines
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Own-brand electric machinery and home-use electric appliance maker Teco Electric & Machinery began producing 5-seat electric tricycles at a factory in Subic Bay specifically for the Philippines market at the end of 2016, according to the company.

The electric tricycle can run at a maximum speed of 50km/hour at full load and a distance of 80km after a full charge. In consideration of possible flooding on roads, the electro-mechanical system of the tricycle has enclosure against water and dust at IP55 rating. The electric tricycle is aimed to replace diesel sidecars, small cars popular in the Philippines.

Teco in 2016 set up a factory in Gujarat State, western India, to produce small motors. The factory began production in early 2017 and is expected to produce 50,000 small motors in the year.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link