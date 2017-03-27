Teco sets up power charging station for Tesla Model S

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Own-brand electric machinery and energy management device maker Teco Electric and Machinery has cooperated with Tesla to set up a power charging station consisting of six charging kiosks specifically for Tesla Model S in Taipei Expo Park, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

Teco is developing smart micro-grid systems through combining EMS (energy management systems), BMS (battery management systems) and ESS (energy storage systems) mainly for use in PV and wind power generation to reach optimal use of generated electricity.

Teco recorded consolidated revenues of NT$49.924 billion (US$1.57 billion), net operating profit of NT$4.189 billion, net profit of NT$4.037 billion) and net EPS of NT$1.76 for 2016 and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.88.

A power charging station establsihed by Teco for Tesla Model S in Taipei

Photo: Company