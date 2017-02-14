Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:29 (GMT+8)
Lithography demand is up, but Nikon can't avoid declaring extraordinary loss
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Despite seeing strong demand for lithography equipment from flat panel manufacturers in the quarter ending December 31, 2016, Nikon reported an extraordinary loss of JPY29,790 million (US$262 million), mainly incurred from inventory write-offs in its Semiconductor Lithography Business Unit and restructuring costs, as the company looks to let go approximately 1,000 staff from the unit.

Nikon had net sales for its Fiscal 2017 third quarter of JPY565,893 million, down 8.2% on year while its operating income increased 67.1% on year to JPY42,182 million and its ordinary income increased by 42.5% on year to JPY44,789 million.

However, a net loss (attributable to the parent) of JPY831 million was posted by recording losses from inventory write-downs in the semiconductor lithography business, restructuring expenses and tax expenses arising from tax effects.

The company indicated that capital investments in the quarter in the semiconductor-related field were firm, and in the FPD-related field, capital investments (primarily on small- to mid-size panels) were booming.

Nikon indicated that in the semiconductor lithography system field, the company saw an increase in unit sales of ArF scanners and advanced immersion scanners. The FPD lithography system field experienced brisk capital investments on small- to mid-size panels mainly in the China market, which led to a significant year on year growth in unit sales of equipment for mid-to-small size panels, the company said. As a result, for this business segment, drastic increases in both sales and profits were posted compared to the same period the previous fiscal year.

However, in November, Nikon stated that it had not achieved the goal of stable profits for existing businesses and its Semiconductor Lithography Business has not reached a break-even point. At that time, the company announced it was restructuring with a priority being placed on the Semiconductor Lithography Business, whereby it would reduce development and expense of ArF immersion scanners by reassessing R&D strategy, and reassess its sales approach to focus on profitability and minimize inventory write-offs. Nikon also indicated it would rationalize and reassign approximately 1,000 employees to reduce fixed costs.

While Nikon is cutting back at its lithography business, its main competitor ASML is investing in the segment.

According to Bloomberg, ASML entered into an agreement to purchase 25% of optics company Carl Zeiss SMT and is speeding up development of new optical systems for next-generation equipment. The company currently has an order backlog of 18 lithography machines.

