Seagate Technology focuses HDD R&D on SMR, TDMR, HAMR, says senior VP
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Seagate Technology has focused 2016-2020 HDD R&D on shingled magnetic recording (SMR), two-dimensional MR (TDMR) and heat-assisted MR (HAMR), according to company senior vice president of Global Sales and Sales Operations BS Teh.

Seeing demand for large-capacity HDDs continues to rise, some market watchers expect Seagate to release 12TB HDD products using existing perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) by the fourth quarter and 18TB HDD products are currently in development and should appear on the market in 2018.

The market watchers also noted that Seagate is currently developing SMR-based HDDs with over 12TB capacity and related products are expected to become available in the fourth quarter of 2017 or in 2018. The market watchers believe that once SMR-based HDD technology becomes mature, the replacement rate of SMR-based HDDs over traditional PMR HDDs will start picking up.

As for TDMR-based HDDs, the market watchers expect Seagate to release related devices in 2017. However, HAMR technology's 5Tb/square-inch storage capability is expected to prompt Seagate to focus more on HAMR technology development. Seagate's first 16TB HAMR HDD is expected to make its arrival in 2018 at the earliest.

