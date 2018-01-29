IoT edges to drive demand for advanced data storage solutions, says Seagate executive

Driven by the development of IoT (Internet of Things), cloud, big data and machine learning technologies and applications, aggregate global data volume is estimated to expand exponentially to 163ZB by 2025, which will require storage support of at least 16 billion hard disc drives (HDDs) with a unit capacity of 12TB, according to Banseng Teh, senior vice president of global sales and sales operations at US-based data storage solutions provider Seagate Technology.

Lined up one by one, the 16 billion HHDs can circle around the globe 220 times, Teh said told Digitimes in a recent interview.

He said the expansion of data storage has been mainly driven by Internet and commercial applications in the PC era, and then by social media, multimedia, pictures, and gaming - mostly associated with personal applications - in the smartphone era. But with cloud, IoT and machine learning technologies tapping deeper into both industrial and personal applications, the volumes of future data that need to be stored, analyzed and processed will be astonishing, particularly those from micro signals transmitted by IoT's terminal sensing devices and from embedded devices fitted in smart meters and consumer wearable products.

Proliferation of edge data

In other words, Teh said, in order to make data collected from diverse sensing components in the IoT ecosystems become meaningful, dynamic data storage, management and analysis will be increasingly needed. And the growing demand for analyzing cloud application and real-time data will accelerate the proliferation of edge data, as all the real-time and non-structural data and analyses will converge at the edge computing level that comes between the core datacenter and terminal devices.

The mounting demand for real-time data analysis solutions by the market, enterprises and even individuals will propel the development of related supportive measures and additional applications. For instance, Teh said, preventive anti-fraud detections and facial recognition mechanisms adopted to strengthen security control at large-scale activities will sharply drive the demand for data storage and make the stored data become more crucial and valuable.

Citing another example to explain sharp growth of edge data, Teh said with the global population aged 60 and above to surge to 1.4 billion in 2030 from the current 962 million as predicted by research institutions, the arrival of the aging society worldwide will be accompanied by increasing shortfall of healthcare infrastructures and caregivers, making healthcare institutions more reliant on IoT applications and stimulating demand for smart home monitoring and surveillance systems to facilitate better care for the elderly. This will simultaneously fuel the demand for data storage and computing as well as sensing systems.

Moreover, how the development of driverless vehicles will trigger the demand for data storage also warrants great attention, Teh opined. He cited a recent Intel estimate that each autonomous car will churn out 4,000GB of data per day through cameras, sensors, GPS and other application devices, saying that the data will become meaningless if without the support of sufficient storage, analysis and management solutions.

Edge computing

Teh went on to cite tallies from other research bodies as indicating that at least 45% of IoT-induced data will be stored, processed and analyzed at network edges by 2019. This, coupled with the upgrade of cloud storage applicability and the rising penetration of hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI), will make edge computing a new storage tech application that will be increasingly associated with cloud storage and digital transformation by enterprises.

With the deepening connections between consumers and IoT, tremendous information flow will become an irresistible trend and global data volume will be around 10 times as large as the current level by 2025, when each person will have a daily average of up to 4,800 interactions with IoT devices, translating into one interaction per 18 seconds, Teh stressed, citing IDC estimates.

To stand out in the new challenging environment, it's highly imperative for industries to access the latest data storage devices and grasp the newest technological roadmaps, Teh commented. In this regard, he indicated, the heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology will be the most pivotal direction for the development of next-generation HDDs, as it is the only technology that has been tested and proved able to further boost the density of magnetic recording.

HAMR technology crucial for next-generation HDD

The HAMR technology will help HDDs achieve the most competitive storage cost per TB capacity, Teh said, disclosing that Seagate is actively proceeding with the production deployment for HAMR-based HDDs that can satisfy the requirement for high storage reliability by datacenters. The company has already completed related tests on the new HDDs.

Teh indicated that if HAMR can be further technologically integrated with shingled magnetic recording (SMR), two-dimensional magnetic recording (TDMR), and multi-actuator technology (MAT), chances will be great for new storage solutions with ultra-high capacity to be rolled out in the foreseeable future.

As high-efficiency data analysis will generate huge business opportunities for various industries in their fast digital transformation process, how to work out better, safer and more efficient ways to collect, analyze and store vital data will determine whether they can add more values to their operations, Teh concluded.