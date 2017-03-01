Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:48 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Seagate to push SSD products; but will not forget HDD
Max Wang, Singapore; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Hard disk drive (HDD) players such as Seagate, have been pushing into the solid state drive (SSD) market via acquisitions or forming strategic alliances with SSD partners. Although demand for SSDs from the notebook market has been rising, Seagate senior vice president of global sales BS Teh believes that SSDs and HDDs will co-exist and develop together.

Teh expects nearly 90% of worldwide notebooks shipped to feature built-in SSDs within next five years. Demand for SSDs is likely to replace a large proportion of HDD demand, and Seagate will become more aggressive in its development of SSDs. However, the company will continue to put resources into HDD R&D as the larger storage capacity of HDDs will still allow the product line to enjoy market demand.

Seagate recently spent US$450 million to acquire the flash business of LSI, an affiliate of Avago, and has already shipped over 20 million SSDs. Seagate is planning to launch a 60TB SSD in 2017.

In addition to the PC market, Seagate has also been expanding in the surveillance, gaming, consumer electronics and datacenter markets. These non-PC businesses together already contribute over 40% of Seagate's revenues, and the company is looking to raise the percentage to 50% in the next three years.

Innodisk
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link