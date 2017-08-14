Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
Surveillance footage can be used for Big Data purposes, says Seagate executive
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Footage from enterprise-use surveillance systems could create business value via AI (artificial intelligence)-based or Big Data analysis, according to Rags Srinivasan, senior director of Product Strategy and Marketing, Cloud, IoT, Video at Seagate Technology.

Footage collected by surveillance systems at airports, for example, can be used to analyze passenger volumes, their movement directions directions and their waiting time, and improve services; footage collected at retail stores can be used to analyze customers' behavior and improve merchandise display on shelves and inventory management, Srinivasan said.

If enterprises plan to use surveillance footage commercial purposes, they have to make plans for next-generation video storage systems which support such purposes, Srinivasan indicated.

