Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Digitimes Research: China IC design industry output value to rise 16.9% in 2017
Nobunaga Chai, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

China's IC design industry output value climbed to US$24.75 billion in 2016 from US$5.66 billion in 2010 which reached a CAGR of 27.9% during the five-year period, according to Digitimes Research.

The output value of China's IC design industry is forecast to increase 16.9% on year to US$28.93 billion in 2017, said Digitimes Research.

China's continued economic growth and its expanding smartphone market were key drivers of the country's IC design industry output value growth in 2010-2016, Digitimes Research indicated. Despite a slowdown in China's smartphone shipments, the country's steady domestic IC demand and government support for the local industry's development will continue to drive industry output value growth in 2017.

In addition, the number of China-based fabless IC firms continues to expand and will exceed 1,500 companies during the period of the country's 13th five-year plan, Digitimes Research said. The number of China-based fabless firms surged 85.1% on year to 1,362 companies in 2016.

Taiwan's IC design industry output value grew at a slower CAGR of 5.2% in the period 2010-2016, according to Digitimes Research. The output value of Taiwan's IC design industry came to US$19.09 billion in 2016 from US$14.04 billion in 2010.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link