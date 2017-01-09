Taiwan sees increased December export value, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.70 billion for December 2016, increasing 1.4% on month and 14.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.83 billion dropped 1.1% on month but grew 13.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on January 9.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.591 billion in December, slipping 2.2% on month but rising 24.3% on year.

The total export value of NT$77.78 billion and total import value of NT$64.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 rose 11.7% and 11.6% respectively on year, while the total export value of US$280.40 billion and the total import value of US$230.94 for the whole year of 2016 declined 1.7% and 2.6% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m) Export market December 2016 2016 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 10,962 42.7% 7,096 112,297 40.0% 66,969 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,722 18.4% 2,332 51,322 18.3% 34,134 US 2,940 11.4% 471 33,526 12.0% 4,923 Europe 2,248 8.7% (551) 26,236 9.4% (2,871) Japan 1,643 6.4% (1,901) 19,554 7.0% (21,092)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017