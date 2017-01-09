Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sees increased December export value, says MOF
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.70 billion for December 2016, increasing 1.4% on month and 14.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.83 billion dropped 1.1% on month but grew 13.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on January 9.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.591 billion in December, slipping 2.2% on month but rising 24.3% on year.

The total export value of NT$77.78 billion and total import value of NT$64.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 rose 11.7% and 11.6% respectively on year, while the total export value of US$280.40 billion and the total import value of US$230.94 for the whole year of 2016 declined 1.7% and 2.6% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)

Export market

December 2016

2016

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

China plus Hong Kong

10,962

42.7%

7,096

112,297

40.0%

66,969

Six ASEAN** countries together

4,722

18.4%

2,332

51,322

18.3%

34,134

US

2,940

11.4%

471

33,526

12.0%

4,923

Europe

2,248

8.7%

(551)

26,236

9.4%

(2,871)

Japan

1,643

6.4%

(1,901)

19,554

7.0%

(21,092)

*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

