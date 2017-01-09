Taiwan sees increased December export value, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.70 billion for December 2016, increasing 1.4% on month and 14.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.83 billion dropped 1.1% on month but grew 13.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on January 9.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.591 billion in December, slipping 2.2% on month but rising 24.3% on year.
The total export value of NT$77.78 billion and total import value of NT$64.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 rose 11.7% and 11.6% respectively on year, while the total export value of US$280.40 billion and the total import value of US$230.94 for the whole year of 2016 declined 1.7% and 2.6% respectively on year.
|
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)
|
Export market
|
December 2016
|
2016
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
10,962
|
42.7%
|
7,096
|
112,297
|
40.0%
|
66,969
|
Six ASEAN** countries together
|
4,722
|
18.4%
|
2,332
|
51,322
|
18.3%
|
34,134
|
US
|
2,940
|
11.4%
|
471
|
33,526
|
12.0%
|
4,923
|
Europe
|
2,248
|
8.7%
|
(551)
|
26,236
|
9.4%
|
(2,871)
|
Japan
|
1,643
|
6.4%
|
(1,901)
|
19,554
|
7.0%
|
(21,092)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017