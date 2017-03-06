FocalTech obtains new integrated driver controllers for smartphones, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

FocalTech Systems has landed integrated driver controller orders for a number of new smartphones slated for launch in 2017, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Gionee's S9 and A1 smartphones, and TCL Communication's BlackBerry KeyOne are among the models utilizing FocalTech's single-chip integrated driver controller (IDC) solutions, the report said. Huawei, Lenovo and Meizu are also among the firms using FocalTech's IDC solutions for their new models, the report indicated.

FocalTech specializes in the design and development of touchscreen and LCD driver IC solutions for smartphones and other mobile devices. The company has reported net profits of NT$210 million (US$6.77 million) for 2016, down 17% on year, with EPS reaching NT$0.73.

FocalTech swung to operating profits of NT$207 million in 2016 from losses of NT$135.9 million a year earlier, thanks to the company's efforts to improve product mix and cost structure. Revenues decreased 4% on year to NT$11.02 billion in 2016, while gross margin climbed 3.5pp to 20.6%.