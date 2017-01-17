FocalTech to enjoy strong 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

FocalTech Systems is expected to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2017, thanks to robust shipments of its single-chip integrated driver controller (IDC) solutions, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

A shortage of LCD panels affected negatively shipments of FocalTech's IDC solutions in the fourth quarter of 2016, when the company posted disappointing revenues, said the report, without citing its source.

FocalTech has announced consolidated revenues decreased 11.9% sequentially to NT$2.69 billion (US$85 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues totaled NT$11.02 billion for all of the year, down about 4% from 2015.

FocalTech specializes in the design and development of touchscreen and LCD driver IC solutions for smartphones and other mobile devices.