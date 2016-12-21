Dell leads in Windows Hello biometric security solutions, say Taiwan makers

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Among vendors of business-use notebooks, tablets and 2-in-1 hybrid models, Dell has leadership in adopting Windows Hello, Microsoft's new biometric security system built into Windows 10 that supports fingerprint, facial or iris recognition solutions matched with a dual-lens camera, and is expected to increase adoption of such solutions in 2017, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Currently, Taiwan-based upstream suppliers including Ability Opto-Electronics Technology, Realtek Semiconductor and Largan Precision have all developed solutions for bio-sensor applications and have been seeking new clients for these solutions; however, the suppliers declined to comment on orders.

Ability Opto-Electronics, which used to mainly supply camera lenses to first-tier notebook brand vendors including Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo, Dell and Acer, has recently started entering into drone, car electronics, security surveillance and smartphone applications, hoping to nurture a new growth driver.

However, some brand vendors are hoping Microsoft will accelerate its promotion of Windows Hello and even lower its hardware requirements from two cameras to one to help reduce costs.