Japan PV makers to face impact from feed-in tariff cuts, says Nikkei

Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

The Japan government will lower feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy beginning April 2017, and for Japan-based PV makers, this is equivalent to ending favorable subsidization and consequently will bring negative impact, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

According to new policies, feed-in tariff subsidies may be canceled for PV power-generating stations which have not signed with power companies for electricity sale or have not started construction. For PV power-generating stations with installation capacity of over 2MWp, sales prices for generated electricity are based on open bids instead of guaranteed feed-in tariff rates.

The feed-in tariff rate for home-use rooftop PV systems with installation capacity below 10KWp will be lowered from JPY30 (US$0.26)/kWh currently to JPY28/kWh in fiscal year 2017 (April 2017-March 2018) and further by JPY2/kWh annually in fiscal 2018 and 2019. That for rooftop PV systems with installation capacity of 10KWp or above will be limited to JPY21/kWh and based on open bids (thus actual prices will be lower than JPY21/kWh).

Based on current power prices of JPY15-20/kWh for industrial use and about JPY27/kWh for residential use, the reduction in feed-in tariff rate means encouraging PV power generation mainly for own use.