Digitimes Research: Panasonic developing smart towns

Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

Panasonic has been developing smart towns in Japan using in-house-developed technologies and products. Panasonic sees the development of smart towns as a new long-term business, according to Digitimes Research.

Panasonic began to develop Fujisawa Sustainable Smart City (Fujisawa SST) in Kanagawa Prefecture, central Japan, as the first smart town in 2013, with completion scheduled for 2018, Digitimes Research indicated. Being developed on Panasonic's abandoned factory sites covering total land area of 190,000 square meters, Fujisawa SST consists of 600 vertically integrated town houses and 400 apartment units to house 3,000 residents and is characterized as an elderly housing community.

Fujisawa SST features combination of PV power generation, smart power supply from outside and natural gas-based fuel cells via connection by HEMS (home energy management systems) to maximize energy savings, with a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 70%. In addition, Fujisawa SST features LED lighting as well as smart monitoring systems and devices to decrease water consumption by 30%.

Panasonic has started development of its second smart town, Tsunashima SST beside Yokohama City, central Japan and will complete the development in 2018. Unlike Fujisawa SST, Tsunashima SST is a residential/commercial mixed-use community and its system design is relatively open and based on modularization to be more flexible in a bid to attract partners to participate in development.