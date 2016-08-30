Demand set to boom for iris- and face-recognition chips for smartphones

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Demand for iris- and face- recognition chips for smartphones is expected to surge encouraging more China- and Taiwan-based fabless firms to step into the field, according to industry sources.

Fujitsu and Samsung Electronics have both introduced their flagship smartphones with embedded iris scanners for 2016, while smartphone and other mobile-device vendors are looking to bring facial recognition technology to their devices. The integration of biometric sensors into smartphones and other consumer technology devices has become a trend.

China- and Taiwan-based IC design houses have expanded their presence in the fingerprint sensor sector, and are eyeing the huge potential of other biometric sensor segments, the sources indicated. Anticipating booming demand particularly for iris- and face-recognition chips, they are looking to catch the upcoming wave.

Pixart Imaging is expected to be among the first China- and Taiwan-based players capable of rolling out related solutions. Pixart has already submitted applications for technology patents related to iris recognition and eye tracking control in the US, said the sources, adding that the Taiwan-based IC design house is set to launch related solutions as early as 2017.