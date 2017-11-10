Andes Technology joins Globalfoundries FD-SOI ecosystem

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Processor IP provider Andes Technology has teamed up with Globalfoundries to provide low-power solutions for the foundry's 22nm FD-SOI process technology to jointly deepen their deployment in the IoT (Internet of Things) application market, according to industry sources.

The sources said that the 22nm FD-SOI process technology is mainly designed for low-power IoT solutions, and is one of Globalfoundries' important deployment strategies to enhance its presence in the China IoT application market. The foundry house is building a 12-inch wafer fab in Chengdu, China's western province of Sichuan, which will be mainly for volume production of the FD-SOI process technology.

A re-investment of MediaTek, Andes has so far recorded shipments of over two billion silicon IP chips to support applications in IoT, mobile phones, automotive electronics, AI (artificial intelligence), drones, robots, wearable devices and biomedicine, according to Frankwell JM Lin, president of the company.

Lin said his company will kick off shipments of IP solutions supporting 64-bit processors sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017 to support applications in high-volume storage, large-size network communication systems and deep learning.

Among the firm's product lines, N7 and N8 processor cores are mainly applied to Bluetooth earphones, biomedicine, and electronics tags; N9 and D10 to smartphones, wearable devices, portable karaoke devices, GPS, drones and NFC (near field communication) devices.

As to deployment in the automotive electronics sector, the firm's N13 series have tapped into the panorama system of Nissan cars, and D10 into the advanced assistant driving system (ADAS), according to Lin.

Andes Technology president Frankwell JM Lin (center).

Photo: Fu Shihmin, Digitimes, November 2017