China fabless firm Montage Tech gearing up for data centers and cloud computing

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

China-based fabless IC firm Montage Technology is engaged in the development of processors and hybrid DIMM solutions for data centers and cloud computing, and is targeting to enter mass production of the chips in 2018.

Montage Tech plans to set up a new production base for the manufacture of CPU solutions targeted specifically at data center and cloud computing applications in the Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, according to company CEO Howard Yang. The facility will be ready for commercial production of the chips in 2018.

Montage Tech is committed to participating in the local IC industry development in Kunshan, said Yang, adding that the company is looking to partner with other companies located in the area to expand its business in the data center and other emerging markets.

Montage Tech's Jintide-series processors and the company's proprietary HSDIMM (hybrid security DIMM) memory technology are the core of Montage Tech's CPU solutions for data centers and cloud computing, Yang indicated. Montage is developing its Jintide chip platform jointly with Tsinghua University and Intel.

Intel in early 2016 disclosed it had formed strategic collaborations with Tsinghua University (TU) and Montage Tech to bring locally developed, indigenous solutions to meet specific requirements for data center infrastructure in China. Montage Tech will commercialize its new products that use Intel's Xeon processors and TU's reconfigurable computing processor (RCP) and deliver them to the China market in 2017, according to Intel.

Montage Tech is expected to use 28nm process technology to build its new CPU solutions for data centers and cloud computing, according to industry sources.

Based in Shanghai, Montage Tech was founded in 2004 specializing in analog and mixed-signal ICs. The company was acquired by state-owned Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment in 2014.

In other news, the Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone in early 2017 launched a CNY10 billion (US$1.45 billion) IC industry investment fund. About CNY1 billion will be initially poured into the development of the local IC industry to support chipmakers located in the Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone and attract new investments. The funds are also meant to enourage local chipmakers to carry out M&A activities.