Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
Nanya January revenues down
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

DRAM maker Nanya Technology has reported January consolidated revenues decreased 4.6% on month to NT$4.07 billion (US$131.1 million).

Nanya's DRAM bit shipments fell 14.5% sequentially in January, due mainly to the company's transition to a newer node technology. However, buoyed by a 12.1% rise in DRAM ASPs, Nanya saw its gross margin climb 8pp on month, according to the company.

Nanya's revenues for January 2017 represented a 8.3% on-year increase.

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee commented recently that DRAM prices will rally through the second quarter of 2017 to reflect ongoing tight supply. The company expects to see its DRAM ASPs rise in both the first and second quarters.

Lee also disclosed Nanya is set to move a newer 20nm process to risk production at the end of the first quarter. The company expects to start making chips using the most-advanced technology between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter.

Nanya: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Nanya: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

4,263

6.3%

19.5%

41,631

(5.1%)

Nov-16

4,012

5%

18.9%

37,368

(7.3%)

Oct-16

3,821

9.3%

11.9%

33,356

(9.7%)

Sep-16

3,496

1.2%

8.8%

29,535

(11.9%)

Aug-16

3,456

6.3%

(3.9%)

26,038

(14.1%)

Jul-16

3,252

6.2%

(7.8%)

22,583

(15.5%)

Jun-16

3,061

5.7%

(11.1%)

19,331

(16.6%)

May-16

2,897

(2.6%)

(23.7%)

16,269

(17.6%)

Apr-16

2,975

(9.9%)

(24%)

13,373

(16.1%)

Mar-16

3,300

(1.2%)

(19.1%)

10,398

(13.6%)

Feb-16

3,340

(11.1%)

(15.8%)

7,097

(10.7%)

Jan-16

3,758

5.5%

(5.7%)

3,758

(5.7%)

Dec-15

3,568

(0%)

(14.3%)

47,443

(10.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link