Nanya January revenues down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

DRAM maker Nanya Technology has reported January consolidated revenues decreased 4.6% on month to NT$4.07 billion (US$131.1 million).

Nanya's DRAM bit shipments fell 14.5% sequentially in January, due mainly to the company's transition to a newer node technology. However, buoyed by a 12.1% rise in DRAM ASPs, Nanya saw its gross margin climb 8pp on month, according to the company.

Nanya's revenues for January 2017 represented a 8.3% on-year increase.

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee commented recently that DRAM prices will rally through the second quarter of 2017 to reflect ongoing tight supply. The company expects to see its DRAM ASPs rise in both the first and second quarters.

Lee also disclosed Nanya is set to move a newer 20nm process to risk production at the end of the first quarter. The company expects to start making chips using the most-advanced technology between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter.

Nanya: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 4,263 6.3% 19.5% 41,631 (5.1%) Nov-16 4,012 5% 18.9% 37,368 (7.3%) Oct-16 3,821 9.3% 11.9% 33,356 (9.7%) Sep-16 3,496 1.2% 8.8% 29,535 (11.9%) Aug-16 3,456 6.3% (3.9%) 26,038 (14.1%) Jul-16 3,252 6.2% (7.8%) 22,583 (15.5%) Jun-16 3,061 5.7% (11.1%) 19,331 (16.6%) May-16 2,897 (2.6%) (23.7%) 16,269 (17.6%) Apr-16 2,975 (9.9%) (24%) 13,373 (16.1%) Mar-16 3,300 (1.2%) (19.1%) 10,398 (13.6%) Feb-16 3,340 (11.1%) (15.8%) 7,097 (10.7%) Jan-16 3,758 5.5% (5.7%) 3,758 (5.7%) Dec-15 3,568 (0%) (14.3%) 47,443 (10.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017