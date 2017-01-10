Nanya December revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.26 billion (US$132.9 million) for December 2016, up 19.5% on year and 6.3% sequentially.

Rising DRAM prices buoyed Nanya's December revenues to a 28-month high. The company indicated its product ASPs rose 4% on month while bit shipments grew 1.4%.

Nanya posted revenues of about NT$12.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 18.5% on quarter. Nevertheless, the company's revenues for all of 2016 slid 5.1% on year to NT$41.63 billion.

Nanya is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on January 25.

Market watchers expect Nanya to enjoy another quarter of substantial profit growth sequentially in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher operating income as well as recognized gains from the sale of its holdings in Inotera Memories.

Nanya saw its net profits surge 253.4% sequentially to NT$1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.51 compared with NT$0.14 in the prior quarter and NT$1.94 during the same period in 2015.