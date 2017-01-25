Nanya posts EPS of NT$7.33 for 4Q16

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has announced net profits surged to NT$20.06 billion (US$639.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$7.33 compared with NT$0.51 in the prior quarter and NT$0.77 a year ago.

Nanya posted consolidated revenues of about NT$12.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18.5% sequentially. During the quarter, Nanya's DRAM bit shipments and ASPs grew 5.9% and 12.1%, respectively, on quarter.

Nanya generated operating profits of NT$2.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 51.2% sequentially and 38.2% on year. Meanwhile, Nanya recognized pre-tax profits of NT$20.045 billion from the sale of its Inotera Memories shares, and enjoyed NT$480 million in gains from currency exchange rates.

As a result of rising operating profits and non-operating income, Nanya's net profits for fourth-quarter 2016 hiked to NT$20.06 billion from profits of NT$1.4 billion in the prior quarter and NT$1.87 billion a year earlier.

Nanya reported consolidated revenues of NT$41.63 billion for 2016, down 5.1% on year. Nanya's bit shipments climbed 20.3% on year in 2016, while product ASPs fell 22.1%.

Nanya generated operating profits of NT$8.55 billion in 2016, down 36.6% on year. Nevertheless, non-operating income surged to NT$17.16 billion from NT$4.19 billion in 2015. The company posted net profits of NT$23.71 billion for 2016, up 38.3%, with EPS coming to NT$8.66 compared with NT$7.07 in 2015.

Strong profit results boosted Nanya's net value per share to NT$31.71 as of December 31, 2016, the company disclosed.

In addition, Nanya revealed total capital expenditure executed in 2016 was NT$ 22.335 billion. The company has not finalized its capex plan for 2017.