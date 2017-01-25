Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Nanya posts EPS of NT$7.33 for 4Q16
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has announced net profits surged to NT$20.06 billion (US$639.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$7.33 compared with NT$0.51 in the prior quarter and NT$0.77 a year ago.

Nanya posted consolidated revenues of about NT$12.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18.5% sequentially. During the quarter, Nanya's DRAM bit shipments and ASPs grew 5.9% and 12.1%, respectively, on quarter.

Nanya generated operating profits of NT$2.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 51.2% sequentially and 38.2% on year. Meanwhile, Nanya recognized pre-tax profits of NT$20.045 billion from the sale of its Inotera Memories shares, and enjoyed NT$480 million in gains from currency exchange rates.

As a result of rising operating profits and non-operating income, Nanya's net profits for fourth-quarter 2016 hiked to NT$20.06 billion from profits of NT$1.4 billion in the prior quarter and NT$1.87 billion a year earlier.

Nanya reported consolidated revenues of NT$41.63 billion for 2016, down 5.1% on year. Nanya's bit shipments climbed 20.3% on year in 2016, while product ASPs fell 22.1%.

Nanya generated operating profits of NT$8.55 billion in 2016, down 36.6% on year. Nevertheless, non-operating income surged to NT$17.16 billion from NT$4.19 billion in 2015. The company posted net profits of NT$23.71 billion for 2016, up 38.3%, with EPS coming to NT$8.66 compared with NT$7.07 in 2015.

Strong profit results boosted Nanya's net value per share to NT$31.71 as of December 31, 2016, the company disclosed.

In addition, Nanya revealed total capital expenditure executed in 2016 was NT$ 22.335 billion. The company has not finalized its capex plan for 2017.

Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link