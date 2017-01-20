Nanya buys equipment from ASML

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 January 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has announced the purchase of a batch of machinery equipment for about NT$4.3 billion (US$135.8 million) from ASML.

In a separate filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE), Nanya disclosed it spent NT$547.75 million on equipment from Ebara.

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee said previously the company is looking to invest a total of NT$50 billion over the next two years to "enhance its product value rather than market share." Nanya will put its focus on new memory technologies including ReRAM and 3D XPoint, Lee noted.

Nanya saw its net profits jump 253% sequentially to NT$1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.51 compared with NT$0.14 in the second quarter and NT$1.94 in third-quarter 2015.

Market watchers expect Nanya to enjoy another quarter of substantial profit growth sequentially in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher operating income as well as recognized gains from the sale of its holdings in Inotera Memories.

Nanya has transferred all of its holdings in Inotera to Micron's Taiwan unit - Micron Semiconductor Taiwan (MST) - for NT$30 per share, or a total of NT$47.62 billion. Nanya estimated NT$18.64 billion in after-tax profits would be recognized in its financial statement for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Nanya is scheduled to hold its investors meeting on January 25 to unveil its profits results for the fourth quarter of 2016, and provide a guidance for first-quarter 2017.