TPK, GIS see significant sequential growth in August revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding saw consolidated revenues of NT$10.048 billion (US$317 million) for August increase 35.43% on month but decrease 14.97% on year, while fellow maker General Interface Solution (GIS) had those of NT$6.389 billion growing 23.43% on month but falling 26.69% on year, according to the companies.

TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$55.791 billion for January-August, dipping 24.65% on year, while GIS' NT$41.442 billion also declined 6.41%.