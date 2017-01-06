Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
Winbond, Macronix December revenues down on-month
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential decreases in consolidated revenues for December 2016 of 2.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

Winbond, which makes niche-market DRAM and NOR chips, generated consolidated revenues of NT$3.49 billion (US$109.1 million) in December. Revenues for 2016 came to NT$42.09 billion, rising 9.8% on year.

Winbond's consolidated sales include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported revenues for December 2016 increased 17.9% from a year earlier to NT$692 million. Nuvoton's revenues for 2016 increased 13.9% on year to NT$8.33 billion.

Macronix, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash chips, posted consolidated revenues of about NT$2.1 billion in December. Revenues were 21.9% above the NT$1.72 billion registered in December 2015.

Macronix' revenues for 2016 totaled NT$24.13 billion, rising 15.3% on year.

