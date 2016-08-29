TV panels shipments up in July, says WitsView

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 29 August 2016]

Global LCD TV panels reached 22.80 million units in July, increasing 5% sequentially and 2.2% on year, according to WitsView.

Samsung Display will shut down its L7-1 fab at the end of this year, but before that the fab's capacity will be fully loaded, with its 40-inch panel output expected to reach 1.5-1.6 million units monthly from July to November. WitsView expects Samsung Display's supply of 40-inch TV panels for next year will be almost 70% lower than that of this year due to the closing of L7-1.

Global LCD TV panel shipments in the third quarter are expected to increase 8-9% sequentially, WitsView noted.

WitsView: Major makers' LCD TV panel shipments, Jul 2016 (m units) Company Shipments M/M LG Display 4.485 5.7% Samsung Display 4.46 11.5% BOE 4.00 (1.0%) Innolux 3.49 1.8% CSOT 2.856 9.1% AUO 2.26 0.8%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016