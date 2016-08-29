TV panels shipments up in July, says WitsView

Global LCD TV panels reached 22.80 million units in July, increasing 5% sequentially and 2.2% on year, according to WitsView.
Samsung Display will shut down its L7-1 fab at the end of this year, but before that the fab's capacity will be fully loaded, with its 40-inch panel output expected to reach 1.5-1.6 million units monthly from July to November. WitsView expects Samsung Display's supply of 40-inch TV panels for next year will be almost 70% lower than that of this year due to the closing of L7-1.
Global LCD TV panel shipments in the third quarter are expected to increase 8-9% sequentially, WitsView noted.
|
WitsView: Major makers' LCD TV panel shipments, Jul 2016 (m units)
|
Company
|
Shipments
|
M/M
|
LG Display
|
4.485
|
5.7%
|
Samsung Display
|
4.46
|
11.5%
|
BOE
|
4.00
|
(1.0%)
|
Innolux
|
3.49
|
1.8%
|
CSOT
|
2.856
|
9.1%
|
AUO
|
2.26
|
0.8%
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016