TV panels shipments up in July, says WitsView
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 29 August 2016]

Global LCD TV panels reached 22.80 million units in July, increasing 5% sequentially and 2.2% on year, according to WitsView.

Samsung Display will shut down its L7-1 fab at the end of this year, but before that the fab's capacity will be fully loaded, with its 40-inch panel output expected to reach 1.5-1.6 million units monthly from July to November. WitsView expects Samsung Display's supply of 40-inch TV panels for next year will be almost 70% lower than that of this year due to the closing of L7-1.

Global LCD TV panel shipments in the third quarter are expected to increase 8-9% sequentially, WitsView noted.

WitsView: Major makers' LCD TV panel shipments, Jul 2016 (m units)

Company

Shipments

M/M

LG Display

4.485

5.7%

Samsung Display

4.46

11.5%

BOE

4.00

(1.0%)

Innolux

3.49

1.8%

CSOT

2.856

9.1%

AUO

2.26

0.8%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016

