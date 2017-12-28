Denso to invest JPY50 billion in JOLED, says report

Fan Jen-chih, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Japan-based auto part maker Denso plans to invest JPY50 billion (US$442.5 million) in JOLED to finance the expansion project to be launched by the OLED panel maker, according to a Japan-based SankeiBiz report.

JOLED reportedly plans to raise JPY100 billion in new funds in order to set up new OLED panel production lines to promote its fledgling OLED panel business.

But JOLED has so far managed to solicit only about JPY20-40 billion in new capital, prompting Denso to commit investments, said the report.

Denso aims to develop next-generation OLED panels for automotive applications, added the report.