Nanya posts revenue growth in April

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.32 billion (US$143.2 million) for April 2017, up 45.1% on year and about 3% sequentially.

Nanya's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$16.55 billion, rising 23.7% from a year earlier.

Nanya said previously that the company's DRAM bit shipments are forecast to register low single-digit sequential growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, DRAM prices are expected to rise by up to 10% sequentially in the second quarter, and will continue their growth in the third quarter, according to Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee.

In addition, Nanya has revised upward its capex for 2017 to NT$55.7 billion from NT$34.3 billion, with the additional spending to be used for the company's transition to 20nm process technology. The company said it will start making 20nm chips in small volume in the third quarter, and will expand output to 30,000 wafer starts per month by the fourth quarter of 2017.