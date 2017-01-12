Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Marketec, UIS enjoy record 2016 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Fab toolmakers Marketech International and United Information Systems (UIS) both saw their 2016 revenues reach record-high levels.

Automation equipment specialist Marketech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.65 billion (US$587.8 million) for 2016, up 3.4% on year. Revenues for December grew 27.6% from a year ago to an all-time high of NT$1.68 billion bringing the total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 to NT$5.24 billion - also a historic high.

Cleanroom constructor UIS' consolidated revenues for December 2016 grew 16.1% from a year earlier to NT$1.68 billion reaching a monthly record. Revenues for the fourth quarter climbed 23.4% sequentially to NT$3.95 billion bringing total revenues for all of 2016 to an annual high of NT$15.43 billon. UIS' 2016 revenues represented a 24.2% on-year increase.

Both Marketech and UIS are set to enjoy another year of brisk sales in 2017, buoyed by strong demand from China- and Taiwan-based 12-inch IC foundries, as well as the arrival of new 8.5G, 10.5G and 11G LCD production lines in China, according to market observers.

