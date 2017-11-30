Cleanroom constructor UIS seeing orders swell, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Taiwan-based cleanroom maker United Information Systems (UIS) has seen its backlog of orders reach NT$17.67 billion (US$588.92 million), according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

The ramp-up of orders will buoy UIS' revenues for 2018 with EPS expected to surpass NT$8, the report quoted market watchers as saying. Among the orders received so far, about NT$7.06 billion worth of orders were placed for fab construction projects in Taiwan while NT$8.37 billion worth of orders were for those in China, the report indicated.

UIS is reportedly among the beneficiaries of new fab projects of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Micron Technology and Winbond Electronics which will be implemented in Taiwan. In China, the cleanroom constructor is involved in the ongoing construction of new LCD fabs in Xianyang and Chengdu, according to the report.

UIS has also landed NT$2.24 billion worth of orders for a large-scale semiconductor project in Singapore, the report noted.

UIS' revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 decreased 13.5% from a year earlier to NT$9.92 billion, while net profits fell 14.7% on year to NT$971 million. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$4.08.