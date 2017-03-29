Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Taiwan-based cleanroom maker United Information Systems (UIS) has reported a net EPS of NT$6.52 (US$0.22) on consolidated revenues of NT$15.43 billion for 2016. Both numbers hit record highs.

UIS' revenues for 2016 represented a 24.2% on-year increase, while net profits climbed 24.7% to NT$1.55 billion. The company's board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$6 cash dividend per share for the year.

UIS' share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) soared NT$5 or 8.3% to close at NT$65.50 on March 29.

UIS is reportedly the largest cleanroom supplier of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). UIS has also obtained orders for TFT-LCD panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes' (CPT) Putian, Fujian plant and IC foundry Powerchip Technology's 12-inch JV fab in Hefei, according to market sources.

