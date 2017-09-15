Marketech seeing orders swell, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 15 September 2017]

Fab toolmaker Marketech International has seen its backlog of orders reach a record NT$13.6 billion (US$452 million), according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Marketech has enjoyed a ramp-up of orders placed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the foundry's new 12-inch plant in Nanjing, China, as well as orders from its LCD panel customers for their new 10.5G lines, the report indicated. The automation equipment specialist has moved to build new capacity at its manufacturing site at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) to meet the growing customer demand.

Marketech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.56 billion (US$51.8 million) for August 2017, up 3.3% sequentially and 5% on year. Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 came to NT$13.15 billion, rising 11% from a year earlier.

Marketech posted earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.67 for the first half of 2017, compared with NT$1.33 a year ago. For 2016, Marketech's net profits climbed to a 12-year high of NT$515 million with EPS reaching NT$3.12.