Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Compeq December revenues slip 1%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

PCB firm Compeq Manufacturing saw its December revenues slip about 1% sequentially to NT$4.77 billion (US$149 million).

Compeq's December revenues were up 30.7% compared to the same period in 2015. The company's revenues for all of 2016 grew 2.6% on year to NT$45.52 billion.

In other news, Compeq has entered risk production of substrate-like HDI PCBs with mass production scheduled to kick off in the second half of 2017, according to a recent Commercial times report. The new product line will be a key growth driver of the company's revenues in 2017.

Compeq posted net profits of NT$473 million in the third quarter of 2016, down 50.5% on year, with EPS reaching NT$0.40. Compeq's net profits totaled NT$758 million for the first three quarters of 2016, down 59.8% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$0.64.

Realtime news

  • Innolux ships 10.15 large-size panels in December

    Displays - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei

    Displays | 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link