Compeq December revenues slip 1%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

PCB firm Compeq Manufacturing saw its December revenues slip about 1% sequentially to NT$4.77 billion (US$149 million).

Compeq's December revenues were up 30.7% compared to the same period in 2015. The company's revenues for all of 2016 grew 2.6% on year to NT$45.52 billion.

In other news, Compeq has entered risk production of substrate-like HDI PCBs with mass production scheduled to kick off in the second half of 2017, according to a recent Commercial times report. The new product line will be a key growth driver of the company's revenues in 2017.

Compeq posted net profits of NT$473 million in the third quarter of 2016, down 50.5% on year, with EPS reaching NT$0.40. Compeq's net profits totaled NT$758 million for the first three quarters of 2016, down 59.8% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$0.64.