Compeq August revenues climb to 9-month high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

PCB firm Compeq Manufacturing saw its August revenues climb to NT$4.29 billion (US$137.3 million), the highest since November 2015.

Compeq's August revenues represent a 18.2% sequential increase. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 came to NT$26.63 billion, rising 2.5% from a year earlier.

Compeq's revenues fell to a five-quarter low of NT$9.32 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company generated net profits of NT$23.6 million in the second quarter, down a considerable 91% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.02.

Compeq posted revenues of NT$18.71 billion in the first half of 2016, up 3.4% from a year ago, while gross margin slid 3.19pp on year to 11.73%. The firm reported net profits of NT$286 million, or NT$0.24 per share, for the six-month period.