Compeq Manufacturing revenues increase almost 40% on year in February

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.676 billion (US$119.03 million) for February 2017, representing a 5.06% drop on month and 39.38% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$7.548 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 19.02% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 2.38% and finished at NT$20.55 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 7, 2017.
Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
3,676
|
(5.1%)
|
39.4%
|
7,548
|
19%
Jan-17
|
3,872
|
(18.8%)
|
4.5%
|
3,872
|
4.5%
Dec-16
|
4,766
|
(1%)
|
30.7%
|
45,515
|
2.6%
Nov-16
|
4,814
|
3.8%
|
(5.1%)
|
40,749
|
(0%)
Oct-16
|
4,635
|
(0.8%)
|
(7.7%)
|
35,936
|
0.8%
Sep-16
|
4,673
|
8.9%
|
0.1%
|
31,303
|
2.2%
Aug-16
|
4,290
|
18.2%
|
3.6%
|
26,630
|
2.5%
Jul-16
|
3,628
|
19.1%
|
(2.7%)
|
22,340
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
3,047
|
(5.7%)
|
(5.5%)
|
18,712
|
3.4%
May-16
|
3,230
|
6.1%
|
6%
|
15,665
|
5.3%
Apr-16
|
3,046
|
(0.1%)
|
(3.4%)
|
12,435
|
5.1%
Mar-16
|
3,048
|
15.6%
|
(0.2%)
|
9,389
|
8.2%
Feb-16
|
2,637
|
(28.8%)
|
1.4%
|
6,342
|
12.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017