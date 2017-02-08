Compeq Manufacturing reports revenues for January

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.872 billion (US$124.57 million) for January 2017, representing a 18.76% drop on month and 4.52% increase on year.
The company's stock price changed 2.21% and finished at NT$17.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8, 2017.
Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
3,872
|
(18.8%)
|
4.5%
|
3,872
|
4.5%
Dec-16
|
4,766
|
(1%)
|
30.7%
|
45,515
|
2.6%
Nov-16
|
4,814
|
3.8%
|
(5.1%)
|
40,749
|
(0%)
Oct-16
|
4,635
|
(0.8%)
|
(7.7%)
|
35,936
|
0.8%
Sep-16
|
4,673
|
8.9%
|
0.1%
|
31,303
|
2.2%
Aug-16
|
4,290
|
18.2%
|
3.6%
|
26,630
|
2.5%
Jul-16
|
3,628
|
19.1%
|
(2.7%)
|
22,340
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
3,047
|
(5.7%)
|
(5.5%)
|
18,712
|
3.4%
May-16
|
3,230
|
6.1%
|
6%
|
15,665
|
5.3%
Apr-16
|
3,046
|
(0.1%)
|
(3.4%)
|
12,435
|
5.1%
Mar-16
|
3,048
|
15.6%
|
(0.2%)
|
9,389
|
8.2%
Feb-16
|
2,637
|
(28.8%)
|
1.4%
|
6,342
|
12.8%
Jan-16
|
3,704
|
1.6%
|
22.6%
|
3,704
|
22.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017