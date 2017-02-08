Compeq Manufacturing reports revenues for January

MOPS, February 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.872 billion (US$124.57 million) for January 2017, representing a 18.76% drop on month and 4.52% increase on year.

The company's stock price changed 2.21% and finished at NT$17.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8, 2017.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 3,872 (18.8%) 4.5% 3,872 4.5% Dec-16 4,766 (1%) 30.7% 45,515 2.6% Nov-16 4,814 3.8% (5.1%) 40,749 (0%) Oct-16 4,635 (0.8%) (7.7%) 35,936 0.8% Sep-16 4,673 8.9% 0.1% 31,303 2.2% Aug-16 4,290 18.2% 3.6% 26,630 2.5% Jul-16 3,628 19.1% (2.7%) 22,340 2.3% Jun-16 3,047 (5.7%) (5.5%) 18,712 3.4% May-16 3,230 6.1% 6% 15,665 5.3% Apr-16 3,046 (0.1%) (3.4%) 12,435 5.1% Mar-16 3,048 15.6% (0.2%) 9,389 8.2% Feb-16 2,637 (28.8%) 1.4% 6,342 12.8% Jan-16 3,704 1.6% 22.6% 3,704 22.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017