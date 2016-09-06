Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
Taiwan August CPI down on month, up on year, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Taiwan's August 2016 consumer price index (CPI) of 104.99 (2011 as base year) decreased 0.03% on month but increased 0.57% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 83.78 dropped 1.17% on month and 4.10% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on September 6.

For January-August 2016, the average CPI of 104.59 and average WPI of 84.63 rose 1.38% and dipped 3.93% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-July 2016 CPI for Taiwan rose on year by 1.50%, up 2.8% for Hong Kong, up 0.9% for South Korea, up 2.1% for China, down 0.8% for Singapore, down 0.2% for Japan and up 1.0% for the US, DGBAS said.

