Yageo posts increased August revenues
MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Passive component maker Yageo has reported consolidated revenues for August 2016 increased 8.2% from a year earlier and 1.6% sequentially to NT$2.54 billion (US$81 million).

Yageo indicated August sales to the Greater China region increased on month while demand slowed in the NAFTA, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. In terms of applications, August sales generated from the computer, telecom, industrial product, consumer electronics and distributors segments increased while demand from the EMS segment fell compared to the previous month, the company said.

Yageo's revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$19.84 billion, rising 7.3% on year.

Yageo specializes in the manufacture of MLCCs and chip resistors.

