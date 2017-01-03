Taipei, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 15:41 (GMT+8)
Yangtze River Storage breaks ground for memory plant
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Yangtze River Storage Technology recently broke ground on a new memory semiconductor fabrication plant located in the Donghu New Technology Development Zone, Wuhan (Hebei province, China), which will cover an area of about 13 hectares, according to an announcement made by China's state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Total investment in the plant is estimated at US$24 billion, said Tsinghua Unigroup, which owns a controlling 51.04% stake in Yangtze River Storage. China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, Hubei IC Industry Investment Fund, and Hubei Science & Technology Investment Group are other shareholders of Yangtze River Storage.

Tsinghua Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo, who also serves as chairman for Yangtze River Storage, claimed the investment is a national project that will create the largest memory production base in China.

Sun Wei from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) indicated three 3D NAND flash production lines will be equipped at the plant with volume production slated to kick off in 2018. The plant is looking to produce 300,000 12-inch wafers monthly by 2020, according to Sun.

