Tsinghua Unigroup planning three new wafer plants with investment totaling US$70 billion

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

China's Tsinghua Unigroup is looking to build IC manufacturing sites in Wuhan, Chengdu and Nanjing with total investment reaching US$70 billion, according to Zhao Weiguo, chairman for the state-backed technology conglomerate.

Tsinghua Unigroup is assisting subsidiary Yangtze River Storage Technology to establish a new memory plant in Wuhan (Hebei province). Construction of the plant, which will cover an area of about 13 hectares, kicked off recently.

Total investment in Yangtze River Storage Tech's new plant in Wuhan is estimated at US$24 billion. The facility will be dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash memory with volume production slated for 2018.

In addition, Tsinghua Unigroup plans to break ground for another two plants - one located in Chengu (Sichuan province) and the other in Nanjing (Jiangsu province) - in 2017, Zhao disclosed. Total investment in the two sites is estimated at US$46 billion, Zhao said.

In addition to memory, Tsinghua Unigroup is looking to enter the logic IC manufacturing sector, industry observers believe.