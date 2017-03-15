Taipei, Thursday, March 16, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
19°C
Yangtze River Storage 3D NAND flash development on track
Claire Sung, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Yangtze River Storage Technology's (YMTC) development of 3D NAND flash technology is well on track, and equipment for the production of 3D NAND chips will be installed at its fab in the first quarter of 2018, said company CEO Simon Yang.

YMTC is engaged in the development of 32-layer 3D NAND flash chips, which will be in full production in 2019, according to Yang. The company aims to catch up with the world's leading memory vendors, in terms of technology, by 2020, Yang noted.

NAND flash demand is set to grow robustly driven by cloud computing and smart terminals, Yang said. Meanwhile, the China market has huge potential for growth, Yang indicated.

Both the DRAM or NAND flash market sectors are being dominated by a few key players, Yang identified. YMTC is looking to break the market dominance held by these few companies, said Yang, adding that the company's entry is to bring healthy competition within the industry.

China consumes as high as 55% of the total memory capacity. With the strong domestic demand, and financial support from China's central government, YMTC should be able to enhance its competitiveness against the current major memory players, Yang said.

YMTC is committed to developing its own technology which is critical to its long-term success, Yang noted. Making acquisitions or strategic investments is another approach for the company to grow its business, Yang said.

YMTC CEO

YMTC CEO Simon Yang
Photo: Claire Sung, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • GigaDevice aims to take up 50% of memory products for feature phones

    Bits + chips | 42min ago

  • Taipei government looking to transform city into test ground for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:14

  • ASMedia distributes dividends

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:13

  • IC demand from PC sector will not pick up until August

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • Microsoft new Surface Book enters mass production

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • China market: ZTE names new chairman

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • Zhaoxin to roll out 16nm CPU in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • KYE Systems suffers net loss per share of NT$1.09 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:46

  • MediaTek to roll out 12nm product in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Wistron NeWeb nets NT$5.95 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$1.72 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:37

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link