Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
MStar co-founder joints Tsinghua Unigroup, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Steve Yang, co-founder of MStar Semiconductor, has been hired by Tsinghua Unigroup to lead Yangtze River Storage Technology's R&D teams, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. Yangtze River Storage is a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup committed to developing 3D NAND flash memory.

Yangtze River Storage Tech recently broke ground on a fab located in the Donghu New Technology Development Zone, Wuhan (Hebei province, China), which will cover an area of about 13 hectares and will be dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash chips. Total investment in the facility is estimated at US$24 billion, according to Tsinghua Unigroup, which owns a controlling 51.04% stake in Yangtze River Storage.

China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, Hubei IC Industry Investment Fund, and Hubei Science & Technology Investment Group are other shareholders of Yangtze River Storage.

Tsinghua Unigroup previously disclosed plans to build IC manufacturing sites in Wuhan, Chengdu and Nanjing with total investment reaching US$70 billion.

Tsinghua Unigroup in January 2017 struck a deal with the municipal government of Nanjing to establish an IC manufacturing site in the city for developing and producing 3D NAND flash and DRAM products. The site will cover an area of about 100 hectares with total investment estimated at around US$30 billion, according to the state-backed technology conglomerate.

Categories: Bits + chips Memory chips

Tags: MStar

Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link