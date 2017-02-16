MStar co-founder joints Tsinghua Unigroup, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Steve Yang, co-founder of MStar Semiconductor, has been hired by Tsinghua Unigroup to lead Yangtze River Storage Technology's R&D teams, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. Yangtze River Storage is a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup committed to developing 3D NAND flash memory.

Yangtze River Storage Tech recently broke ground on a fab located in the Donghu New Technology Development Zone, Wuhan (Hebei province, China), which will cover an area of about 13 hectares and will be dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash chips. Total investment in the facility is estimated at US$24 billion, according to Tsinghua Unigroup, which owns a controlling 51.04% stake in Yangtze River Storage.

China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, Hubei IC Industry Investment Fund, and Hubei Science & Technology Investment Group are other shareholders of Yangtze River Storage.

Tsinghua Unigroup previously disclosed plans to build IC manufacturing sites in Wuhan, Chengdu and Nanjing with total investment reaching US$70 billion.

Tsinghua Unigroup in January 2017 struck a deal with the municipal government of Nanjing to establish an IC manufacturing site in the city for developing and producing 3D NAND flash and DRAM products. The site will cover an area of about 100 hectares with total investment estimated at around US$30 billion, according to the state-backed technology conglomerate.