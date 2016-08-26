China firms set to expand presence in global NAND flash market, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 August 2016]

China-based companies are set to expand their presence in the global NAND flash market dramatically thanks to the region's push to establish a homegrown NAND flash industry and the huge domestic market, according to DRAMeXchange.

A special forum was held during the 2016 Flash Memory Summit to discuss the China market indicating China is gaining greater visibility in the NAND flash industry, said DRAMeXchange.

China's domestic NAND flash consumption is expanding rapidly on account of growing demand for mobile devices, mass deployment of servers and widespread establishment of data centers, DRAMeXchange indicated. China is set to account for 30% of global NAND flash consumption in 2017. The share will continue to grow and exceed 40% in 2020, DRAMeXchange said.

China's domestic demand is the driving force behind the region's push to build its own NAND flash industry, DRAMeXchange noted.

"China's huge growth potential will attract many vendors related to the NAND flash industry to enter the country. Domestic industry participants will also be very aggressive in staking a claim in the home market," said Sean Yang, research director of DRAMeXchange.

"3D-NAND flash will account for over half of the global NAND flash market in 2018 at the latest," Yang continued. "The expansion of the 3D-NAND's market share will spur the growth of the SSD application market and increase the capacities of SSD products." DRAMeXchange forecast that global NAND flash demand will maintain an annual growth rate of about 40% from 2016 to 2020.

XMC is currently the largest China-based NAND flash manufacturer in terms of scale and has partnered with US-based Spansion to develop 3D-NAND flash, DRAMeXchange noted. XMC is scheduled to start mass production of its first-generation 3D-NAND products in the first half of 2018, DRAMeXchange said.

In addition, Yangtze River Storage Technology formed by XMC and Tsinghua Unigroup in July 2016 will enable an integrated supply chain of NAND flash in China, DRAMeXchange indicated.

China-based controller suppliers including Sage Microelectronics, Memblaze and Huawei also participated in the 2016 Flash Memory Summit held in Santa Clara, California from August 9 to 11. DRAMeXchange believes that these first-tier China-based controller makers are gearing up for rapid SSD market growth over the next five years.

"Chinese controller chip makers are accelerating their efforts to develop IPs in-house or obtain them through mergers and acquisitions," Yang said. "More cross-border deals and international partnerships are expected in this particular area of the NAND flash industry within these two years."