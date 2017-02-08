Genesis Photonics allowed 1-year forbearance to repay bank loans

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Genesis Photonics has succeeded in negotiating with 11 local banks to obtain a one-year forbearance to repay loans of NT$2.7 billion (US$86.8 million), according to the company.

During the one year, Genesis will pay off only the interest and will not reduce the loan principal. The interest rates will also be lowered by 0.50-0.75pp, the company said.

Genesis suffered a net operating loss of NT$1.127 billion and net loss of NT$1.150 billion for January-September 2016. In order to improve its financial situation, Genesis plans to issue up to 50 million new shares for private placement, and up to 100 million new shares for open sale or floating GDRs (global depositary receipts) to raise additional paid-in capital in 2017. In addition, Genesis will dispose of its factory in Kunshan, eastern China.

Genesis has also adjusted operations through decreasing shipments of blue-light LED chips used in low-power LED lighting due to intense market competition and low gross margins as, and increased shipments of CSP (chip scale packaging) flip chips. Consequently, the revenue proportion for blue LEDs is expected to drop to 30% in 2017 while CSP flip chip revenues will rise to 30-40%.

CSP flip chips are mainly used in automotive headlights, special and outdoor long-distance LED lighting, flashes of smartphones and high-end backlighting. For use in automotive headlights in particular, Genesis Photonics has begun shipments of CSP flip chips to China-based makers of automotive headlights for after-market supply. In addition, Genesis Photonics has been in process of product certification by a few China- and Europe-based automobile makers for OEM supply.