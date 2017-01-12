Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Kinpo to expand capacity and staff for printer and vacuum cleaner orders, says paper
Apple Daily, January 12; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Taiwan-based IT manufacturer New Kinpo Group is planning to expand its capacity at plants in Indiana, the US, and company CEO Simon Shen will visit the construction site after the Lunar New Year. The company's workforce is also expected to expand from 400 currently to 1,000-1,500, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

New Kinpo Group's consolidated revenues grew significantly on year to reach NT$122.8 billion (US$3.88 billion) in 2016 and Shen believe the company's revenues to have a chance to grow a further 20% on year in 2017 to reach NT$150 billion with 3D printer and Dyson vacuum cleaner orders, the paper noted.

Kinpo's plants in the Philippines began mass production at the end of 2016 and its first batch of Dyson orders have already shipped. New orders will start mass production in May.

The company is currently the largest 3D printer brand worldwide and is mainly selling products under its XYZprinting brand. The company shipped 80,000 3D printers in 2016 and is looking to ship 130,000-150,000 units in 2017, a volume that will allow the business to start contributing profits, the paper noted.

Shen is also optimistic about the product line and expects the company to land orders from major printer vendors in the future.

Kinpo noted that it has spent three years to develop technologies that match those of its competitors, and in 2017, the company will focus on creating new technologies that combine laser with inkjet printing for the enterprise and professional markets. The company is also planning to push more new printer products in the second half, the paper added.

