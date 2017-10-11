XYZprinting unveils panchromatic FFF 3D printer

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

XYZprinting has unveiled a panchromatic FFF (fused filament fabrication) 3D printer for sale in the Taiwan market. Target customers of the printer are startups, small- to medium-size enterprises and companies engaged in cultural creative industries, XYZprinting said.

The 3D printer is able to reach a panchromatic gamut of 16 million colors in additive manufacturing process, the company noted.

XYZprinting has downward adjusted its 2017 3D printer global shipment goal from 120,000 units to 80,000 units due to stronger-than-expected competition in the market.

According to the Economic Daily News, the US accounts for 50% of XYZprinting's global 3D printer shipments, Europe 25%, Japan and China together 25%. XYZprinting hopes that its global market share for consumer 3D printers can rise from about 25% in 2016 to 30% in 2018.