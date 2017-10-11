Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
XYZprinting unveils panchromatic FFF 3D printer
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

XYZprinting has unveiled a panchromatic FFF (fused filament fabrication) 3D printer for sale in the Taiwan market. Target customers of the printer are startups, small- to medium-size enterprises and companies engaged in cultural creative industries, XYZprinting said.

The 3D printer is able to reach a panchromatic gamut of 16 million colors in additive manufacturing process, the company noted.

XYZprinting has downward adjusted its 2017 3D printer global shipment goal from 120,000 units to 80,000 units due to stronger-than-expected competition in the market.

According to the Economic Daily News, the US accounts for 50% of XYZprinting's global 3D printer shipments, Europe 25%, Japan and China together 25%. XYZprinting hopes that its global market share for consumer 3D printers can rise from about 25% in 2016 to 30% in 2018.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: 3D printer

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link