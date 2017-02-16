Taipei, Friday, February 17, 2017 05:14 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Fuji Xerox eyes 30% printer market share in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Printer vendor Fuji Xerox Taiwan has been expanding aggressively in Taiwan's enterprise market and is looking to increase its share in the local printer market to 30% in 2017 to narrow its gap with number one Hewlett-Packard (HP), according to company general manager Wang Peihsiang (transliterated from Chinese). Since HP's share in Taiwan's printer market has been sliding, some market watchers believe Fuji Xerox stands a chance of becoming the leader in 2017.

Fuji Xerox had a 29.2% share in Taiwan's printer market in 2016, following closely on the heels of HP's 32.8%, Wang noted.

Demand for consumer printers in Taiwan has been dropping for the past few years and this is the same for the worldwide market; however, enterprise printers continue to enjoy sales growth despite the trend of digital content, Wang pointed out.

Wang also noted that demand for laser printers has been rising and the product accounted for 43% of Taiwan's printer sales in 2016. Since most of Fuji Xerox's products are based on laser technologies, Wang expects the market share to continue to grow, especially for the color laser printer product line.

For 2017, Fuji Xerox will continue to focus on enterprise models and will target mainly small- to medium-size enterprises as their demand for laser printers has started turning strong.

Wang Peihsiang, Fuji Xerox Taiwan general manager

Wang Peihsiang, Fuji Xerox Taiwan general manager
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017

