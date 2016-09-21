China SITRI 8-inch fab ready for MEMS manufacturing

Josephine Lien, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

The government-sponsored Shanghai Industrial Technology Research Institute (SITRI) has its 8-inch wafer fab targeted specifically at the manufacture of MEMS parts with volume production slated for the second quarter of 2017.

The first product that will be produced commercially at SITRI's MEMS fab will be pressure sensors, according to the research institute, adding that the fab will be dedicated to providing the so-called "More-than-Moore" technologies for wearable and other IoT-related chips and sensor devices.

SITRI noted it is also eyeing the continued growth in MEMS sensor demand for smartphones and other mobile devices.

SITRI is working closely with suppliers and customers to build a complete MEMS ecosystem locally in China, the government-owned institute said. Shanghai, Wuxi and Suzhou will be China's major MEMS industry clusters, SITRI added.

According to Yole Developpement, the global MEMS market will reach a US$13 billion scale in 2020, up from US$11 billion estimated for 2016. Major MEMS suppliers (IDM and fabless) include Bosch, Avago, TI, HP, STMicroelectronics, Qorvo, Knowles, InvenSense, Canon and NXP.