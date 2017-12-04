Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
16°C
SITRI receives certification for sensors made at More than Moore line
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 December 2017]

Shanghai Industrial Technology Research Institute (SITRI) has announced it has received certification for its sensors rolled out by its 8-inch More than Moore pilot test line.

The CMOS-compatible 8-inch More than Moore pilot line - decribed by SITRI as the first of its kind ever built in China - was officially put into operation in September 2017.

SITRI said it is looking to building a complete supply chain for More than Moore technology in China, taking a pioneering role in accelerating its innovative applications into the global IoT industry.

Information technologies featured by mobile Internet, IoT, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence are innovated, integrated, and applied both rapidly and widely, heralding the new intelligent era of Internet of Everything, said SITRI. Among the multiple trending technologies, the More than Moore technology, with sensor as its core and in combination with radio frequency, power, micro energy, and others, is one of the pivoting and decisive technologies to realize the Internet of Everything in the future.

But SITIR noted that although there is still a big gap between actual practice in production platform and theories when delivering the actual MEMS products. This is mainly because the technology chain involved in the R&D of MEMS products is long. Its "non-standardized" feature prolongs the break-in period for the MEMS products designed through R&D to be fit well with the production line.

Compared to the CMOS with standardized feature, the design of MEMS products relies more heavily on the production line. Thus, the pilot test is an inevitable stage, as well as the common challenge faced by many sensor manufacturers in China, said SITRI.

The 8-inch More than Moore R&D pilot test line is located in Shanghai's Jiading Industry Park.

Realtime news

  • Epistar to begin small volume production of VCSEL wafers, mini LED chips in 2Q18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Catcher looks to strong performance in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Lextar reports decreased sales for November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Diode maker Eris sees revenues up over 20% on-year in November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • HannStar Display to sell majority of Nanjing subsidiary to HK-listed company

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • TPK November revenues hit 2-year high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • APT launches innovative applications using Intel EMC 5G solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Smartphone solutions providers to see gross margins rebound in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link