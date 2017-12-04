SITRI receives certification for sensors made at More than Moore line

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 December 2017]

Shanghai Industrial Technology Research Institute (SITRI) has announced it has received certification for its sensors rolled out by its 8-inch More than Moore pilot test line.

The CMOS-compatible 8-inch More than Moore pilot line - decribed by SITRI as the first of its kind ever built in China - was officially put into operation in September 2017.

SITRI said it is looking to building a complete supply chain for More than Moore technology in China, taking a pioneering role in accelerating its innovative applications into the global IoT industry.

Information technologies featured by mobile Internet, IoT, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence are innovated, integrated, and applied both rapidly and widely, heralding the new intelligent era of Internet of Everything, said SITRI. Among the multiple trending technologies, the More than Moore technology, with sensor as its core and in combination with radio frequency, power, micro energy, and others, is one of the pivoting and decisive technologies to realize the Internet of Everything in the future.

But SITIR noted that although there is still a big gap between actual practice in production platform and theories when delivering the actual MEMS products. This is mainly because the technology chain involved in the R&D of MEMS products is long. Its "non-standardized" feature prolongs the break-in period for the MEMS products designed through R&D to be fit well with the production line.

Compared to the CMOS with standardized feature, the design of MEMS products relies more heavily on the production line. Thus, the pilot test is an inevitable stage, as well as the common challenge faced by many sensor manufacturers in China, said SITRI.

The 8-inch More than Moore R&D pilot test line is located in Shanghai's Jiading Industry Park.