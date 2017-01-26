Formosa Petrochemical, Nikkiso to set up UV LED joint-venture

MOPS, January 26; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Petrochemical maker Formosa Petrochemical on January 25 announced the establishment of a joint-venture to make UV (ultraviolet) LED products, Nikkiso Formosa, with Japan-based medical and industrial equipment maker Nikkiso.

Formosa Petrochemical will invest JPY4 billion (US$35.2 million) for a 49% stake in the joint venture, while Nikkiso will provide UV LED technology developed by its subsidiary Nikkiso Giken as a technological contribution for a 51% stake, Formosa Petrochemical said.

The joint venture will set up a factory in Formosa Petrochemical's production base in central Taiwan, to produce UV LED epitaxial wafers and chips and package chips into final products for use in medical and home-use disinfection. Production at the factory will begin as early as 2018.