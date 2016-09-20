Rising NAND flash prices to buoy related suppliers 3Q16 performance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

A recent rally in NAND flash prices will buoy sales and profits at related companies including module makers Adata Technology and Apacer Technology, and flash controller IC designer Phison Electronics in the third quarter of 2016, according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

In particular, Phison is expected to enjoy record revenues and profits in the third quarter, as rising NAND flash prices are boosting the value of the company's inventory value, the report said.

Phison has responded saying it has not provided a guidance for the third quarter.

Phison reported record consolidated revenues of NT$4.45 billion (US$141.8 million) for August. Phison's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled about NT$28.6 billion, rising 22.6% on year.

Phison reported net profits of NT$1.88 billion for the first half of 2016. EPS for the six-month period reached NT$9.58, up 4.7% from a year earlier.